On Sunday, June 30, 2024, the "in memoriam" segment of the 2024 BET Awards featured late American football player OJ Simpson. Several people, including those present at the event, were reportedly surprised by the decision. When other people in the category's photos were shown, the audience clapped but a wave of silence swept over the audience when Simpson's photo appeared.

It was stated in the photos that Simpson was a "former NFL player." Following the moment of silence, the crowd applauded, very much surprised. Crowd reactions, however, weren't limited to them.

Aside from OJ Simpson, several other celebrities were honored at the BET Awards

The 24th BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. For the third consecutive year, Taraji P. Henson hosted the award ceremony. In May 2024, the award nominations were announced for the first time. Aside from Simpson, several others were honored at the 2024 awards including Bill Cobbs, Carl Weathers, Willie Mays, Clarence Avant, Maurice Hines, and Richard Roundtree.

"Lol OJ Simpson in memoriam for anything is WILD no matter how you slice it," a fan tweeted. One fan wrote, "OJ Simpson popped up on the screen and people in the audience didn't know what to do #BETAwards."

"Audience sorta laughed at OJ SIMPSON #BETAwards," said another fan. There was surprise among fans about Simpson's inclusion.

For about 11 years, Simpson played football in the NFL

Simpson played primarily for the Buffalo Bills. He was, however, embroiled in controversy after his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, was murdered in 1994. Despite being accused of killing Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman, OJ Simpson was reportedly acquitted of all charges in the criminal trial.

In April 2024, he passed away. Despite being acquitted of murder charges, his reputation was forever tarnished. It was not the end of his legal troubles, however. He was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. The man was sentenced to 33 years in prison but he was paroled and released in 2017.

Other nominations and performances at the BET Awards

A number of artists such as Drake, SZA, J Cole, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Tyla, Usher, and Beyoncé, were nominated. A total of seven nominations were received by Canadian rapper Drake.

There were several performances from well-known artists at the award ceremony on Sunday. The event featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Latto, and Keke Palmer.

