Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Take 'Forensic' Approach In Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking a meticulous and detailed approach in their lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Here's everything you need to know.
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have stated their detailed planning in their ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni. The couple described their approach as forensic and methodical.
According to a source close to them, they are confident they will prevail in this complex case. The source told Radar Online, “They’ll be fighting fire with fire and calling out dirty tricks.”
Lively filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas, accusing Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, of sexual harassment. The lawsuit includes claims of boundary violations and inappropriate comments during the spring 2023 filming.
Producer Jamey Heath was also named in the allegations. Baldoni has denied all accusations, with his legal team calling them categorically false.
In response, Baldoni announced a $250 million countersuit against The New York Times, which initially reported Lively’s claims. He is also preparing a lawsuit against Lively herself.
Justin Baldoni’s legal team alleges the publication ignored evidence contradicting Lively’s claims. The New York Times has defended its reporting, stating, “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported.”
The lawsuit has garnered significant attention within Hollywood. A source shared, “Blake’s had so much support for taking this stand. Ryan couldn’t be prouder of her. Their focus is on taking care of each other.”
The source added, “There’s not a doubt in her mind that she’ll prevail.” Reynolds reportedly began accompanying Lively to the film set after the alleged incidents.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
