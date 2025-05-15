Blake Lively Reacts to Justin Baldoni's Claims of 'Threatening' Taylor Swift For Public Support Against Private Texts: 'Categorically...'

Blake Lively's attorneys shot back at the accusations involving Taylor Swift in the legal dispute raging between her and Justin Baldoni. Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing Baldoni, accused Lively's lawyers on May 14 of supposedly "pressurizing" Swift.

In a court document, Freedman reportedly stated that Lively's attorneys pressured Swift's law firm into publicly backing Lively by issuing an official support statement. Freedman also claimed that Lively had threatened the singer to release intimate text messages if her crew did not comply, as per People.

Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them "categorically false." In a statement, he said the allegations were "unfounded, anonymous, and out of touch with reality".

"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality," Gottlieb remarked.

Gottlieb further attacked Baldoni's team for making false claims without evidence. The allegations, reportedly, were included in a subpoena seeking records of communications. He added, "We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

Taylor's spokesperson moved in swiftly to distance the singer from the recent subpoena drama. They stated that Swift's sole association with It Ends With Us was only that she had licensed her song My Tears Ricochet for the soundtrack of the movie.

They also added that Taylor Swift, being on a global tour, barely had enough time to watch the movie, let alone get involved in the scenes. "She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024, headlining the biggest tour in history," her rep stated, per the outlet.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial goes to court in March 2026.

