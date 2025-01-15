Brad Pitt's Reps Issue Warning After Woman Leaves Husband Thinking Fake AI Version of Actor Loved Her
Representatives of Brad Pitt have now come forward to warn fans of how dangerous scams can be. The words from the actor's team came following a big scam that duped a French woman.
Hollywood fans and the industry are in shock following news about a French woman who was scammed by individuals posing as Brad Pitt. The victim reportedly lost $850,000, as well as her marriage, after falling for the scam and believing she was in a relationship with the World War Z star.
In response to the shocking incident, Brad Pitt's representatives spoke to Entertainment Weekly, stating, "It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities."
Further warning the die-hard fans of the Bullet Train actor, Pitt's team added, "This is an important reminder to avoid responding to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."
The victim, identified as Anne, is a French interior designer. She shared her harrowing experience in an interview with Seven to Eight.
According to France 24, the 53-year-old woman was first contacted on Instagram by an account claiming to be Brad Pitt's mother.
A few days later, an account impersonating Brad Pitt himself reached out to her and began asking for money.
The victim stated that the scammer, pretending to be Brad Pitt, requested funds for a kidney treatment. The scammers further claimed that his bank account had been frozen due to ongoing divorce proceedings.
Additionally, the scammers sent Anne AI-generated images of the actor to maintain the illusion. Tragically, the woman even divorced her husband, believing she would enter into a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt.
