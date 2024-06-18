Chrisean Rock Sentenced In LA Over Extradition To Oklahoma For Felony Charges

Rapper and reality television personality, Chrisean Rock was reportedly arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on felony fugitive charges. The rapper will seemingly spend some time behind the iron bars as reports indicate that she is held under no bail, at least at the time of writing the piece.

Chrisean Rock is booked In Los Angeles on felony charges

MR. TAKE YA B*TCH rapper Chrisean Rock was arrested by the LAPD Fugitives Department on June 10 over a felony fugitive warrant. As reported by The Shade Room, the charges against the rapper originate in Oklahoma.

The arrest does not look good for the 24-year-old musician as she was being held under no bail provision. Following her arrest, another update on the case revealed that felony charges of Rock were reduced to a misdemeanor but no bail was still unmoved as she was held by Oklahoma authorities. As followed by the outlet, a recent update on the Rock’s case on Monday, June 17, disclosed that the rapper appeared in court on Friday, June 14.

However, the case reportedly did not go in her favor as the outlet stated that the lonely singer was sentenced to 30 days in jail but got a five-day credit for time served with 12 months probation. Also, as per the report, she was being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California.

Advertisement

As The Shade Room reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on Monday, they learned that the misdemeanor charge against the musician was due to “assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm,” an agent told the outlet. Also, her arrest was followed by a complaint against the rapper in California. Further, the agents shared that upon the conclusion of her 30-day sentence, Rock will be extradited to Oklahoma for jurisdiction.

The details behind Chrisean Rock’s arrest

TMZ initially broke the news of Rock’s arrest as she entered a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley with her baby. The details of the arrest allegedly date back to Tamar Braxton's show in November as the rapper allegedly attacked a backup dancer named, James Wright.

After the compilation of her sentence, the rapper will have to keep her distance from being 100 yards from Wright. Also, she is prohibited from entering the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Downtown Los Angeles where the altercation originated. Further, it was reported that the mother of one was prohibited from owning or using a firearm or any sort of deadly weapon during her probation period.

Advertisement

Earlier this year in February, Rock took to X (formerly Twitter) seemingly addressing the lawsuit filed by Tamar Braxton's backup singer following the alleged assault during the Love & War 10th Anniversary concert in Los Angeles. "Dis big back bitch n***a think he finna get a cent out of me,” she wrote on the platform, adding, “bitch you know you just wasted yo money on dat damn lawyer right."

As per the lawsuit by Wright, Rock allegedly used homophobic slurs while giving him multiple lacerations to his face. Also, he alleged that Lit singer broke two of his teeth.

As of her arrest, Rock appeared at Van Nuys West Courthouse on June 10 to support Blueface at a court hearing with her baby. The officers apprehended the rapper on the spot while they reportedly took away her baby. Details of Rock’s child are under wraps.

ALSO READ: Blueface’s Partner Chrisean Rock Gets Indicted At San Fernando Valley Courthouse