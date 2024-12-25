Cobra Kai Season 6 Finale Gets Fascinating Update; Watch Teaser Here

Before we begin, just remember that Cobra Kai never dies. Netflix recently gave the die-hard fans of the karate comedy series, Cobra Kai a massive update. For those who have been eagerly waiting to watch the final episodes of the aforementioned series, the streamer recently released a teaser and a few photos.

This new footage shows what the fans will get to see in the upcoming episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6. Sharing the update on Instagram, the streamer also mentioned, “This may be the end, but we’re not good at goodbyes…because COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!”

Meanwhile, Netflix even updated its followers with a release date for the action-packed series. As per the steamer, “The final episodes of the greatest karate saga of all time arrive on February 13th, 2025.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, alongside Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio and Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka, a few major characters will too return for the finale.

The Miyagi-Do team which includes Tanner Buchanan’s Robby as well as Mary Mouser’s Sam LaRusso are some of the other major actors making a return. Meanwhile, the Iron Wolf competitors, including Axel, who is portrayed by Patrick Luwis, and Zara, played by Rayna Vallandingham will too reprise their roles.

A former Miyagi-Do student-turned-Cobra Kai, Tory Nichols who is played by Peyton List will be back in the series as well.

The outlet had even mentioned that the Sekai Taikai competition, which we all saw ending abruptly in season 6, episode 10 will continue this time.

For those who do not know, the aforementioned competition ended after Brandon H. Lee’s Kwon accidentally impaled himself on a knife.

The creator of Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz mentioned to he outlet, "It's going to be fun and emotional and tense and badass and action-packed and surprising and fulfilling."

Cobra Kai will be back in 2025.

