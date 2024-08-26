Comedian Eric Andre Reveals He Got A 'Concussion' When John Cena Threw Him At The Shelf; Details Here

For Eric André, getting injured is in the line of duty.

Throughout six seasons on ‘The Eric Andre Show,’ the comedian, now 41, has had his share of breaks go bad. One of the most awkward moments that the viewers of the fifth season can remember is when John Cena threw André through a shelf. André made it over the shelf but the metal frame that was holding the shelves collapsed and fell on him, causing a concussion and a hospital visit.

“It's pretty common,” Andre tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, recalling a season 5 episode where John Cena hurled him through a shelf. “I got through the shelf okay, but we forgot to sandbag the shelf — the frame of the shelf — so the metal frame tipped over and knocked me in the head. I got a concussion and went to the hospital.”

In another episode, while performing a prank in a film in Brooklyn, he really injured his hand in the window. It’s doubtful whether he is joking or serious when he says, “I was trying to hammer the window, but my whole hands went through,” he says. “It sliced me up, and I had to get stitches. I had to go to the hospital for that.”

Eric Andre's show: The comedy of chaos where no guest is ever truly ready

Most people would perhaps take note of the pranks as the wild form of comedy that is evident in The Eric Andre Show.

This show is an Adult Swim which is a comedy take on a more traditional talk show and has invited a plethora of guest stars such as Jon Hamm, Jimmy Kimmel, Natasha Lyonne, and Tinashe. Of course, it is not unusual to hear some of the brothers’ jokes that are on the edge of okay, but even the most anticipating guests do not see some of the stunts coming.

“Even if they did thorough research, they watch every episode, they're super fans, once you sit in that chair, and explosives are being detonated, and flying African hissing cockroaches are coming out of my coffee mug? It doesn't matter how prepared you are,” he says.

“We've gotten it to the point where it doesn't matter how prepared you are,” the comic continues. “Once the torture begins, everybody's going to react genuinely. We don't ever want people playing along.”

Eric André's Emmy nominations: Over the moon and planning underwater antics

Eric André's unique style of comedy has earned him two Emmy nominations this year: One of them is the Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and the other shall be for the Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. When one day he found out from a colleague of Comedy Central, he was “over the moon.”

“We've been doing the show for over 10 years, so to even just get the acknowledgment of the nomination [is amazing],” he says. “But I get a little superstitious about this stuff. I’ll celebrate if I get one of those trophies in my hand.”

Even if he does not triumph in the Emmy Awards event that is scheduled to happen on September 15th, 2024, André holds great hope for the future of the show. He has even planned to invite Ghislaine Maxwell thinking that she would also have some stuff to tell. “She’s got stories to tell, man,” he explains.

Furthermore, André has plans of shooting the entire episode under the water which he describes, "I think it’d be majestic and surreal."

From on-stage chaos to neat freak, mental health advocate, and discrimination fighter

Apart from the show and stand-up comedy, Eric André is quite normal in his lifestyle which is completely opposite to what people get to see on stage or on the screen.

First of all, the author draws the readers’ attention to the fact that André cares about his mental health. Some of the things he does are journaling, exercising daily, sleeping for 6 to 8 hours every night, and going to therapy several times a week. He also enjoys interior design as one of his favorite subjects of choice.

“I think people just think I’m nuts,” he admits, adding, “People come over to my apartment, and they expect a junk pile, but I’m a total neat freak.”

His work also involves the communication of certain messages or problems. On August 20, he recorded a video on his Instagram page narrating how he was racially discriminated at Melbourne Airport in Australia. As mentioned by André in his post, he had to ask for a security escort at the airport and also wanted to know his followers’ suggestions on discrimination attorneys.

“I don’t want to cut my hair and wear a three-piece suit so that I’m treated like a first-class citizen,” he said in the video. “I shouldn’t be made to feel that I am unaccepted by entering a country.”

Seasons one through six of The Eric Andre Show are available for streaming on Hulu. The 2024 Emmys will air on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

