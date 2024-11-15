Conan O’Brien To Host Academy Awards 2025; Curtains Of The Ceremony To Raise On THIS Date

Conan O’Brien is set to take center stage at the Academy Awards as the host of the year. The announcement follows months after the Oscars approached Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney, and many others to step on for Hollywood’s biggest night.

During his gig for the Taco Bell’s Cheesy Chalupa Supreme, O’Brien just casually slipped in that he will also be playing one of the crucial roles at the award ceremony.

In his sketch performed, the talk show host said, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme.” He further added, "In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars."

Following the TV personality breaking the news, the CEO of Academy shared in a statement that the team is "thrilled and honored to have the incomparable” O’Brien onboard.

In the statement further, the President of the award ceremony revealed, “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best—honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

People Magazine previously broke the news that Jimmy Kimmel declined the offer of retuning on the sets of the Oscar awards after his hit hosting in the last years. Mulaney too revealed that he would not be hosting the ceremony.

Other actors who were approached to take up the center spot included Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Will Ferrell, and Amy Peohler.

Meanwhile, the President of Disney Television described O’Brien as one of the "preeminent comedic voices, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective." He further added, “We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

As for the Academy Awards, the curtains for the ceremony will raise on March 2, 2025, from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood Ovation.

