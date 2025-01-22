Country Music Star Jelly Roll Shares What Makes His And Bunnie XO’s Love ‘So Special’ Despite Rough Patches

Musician couple Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO might be soulmates, but they worked their way through the rough patches. Country music star Jelly Roll appeared on the Full Send Podcast this month and reflected on his relationship with his wife ahead of her 45th birthday on January 22.

“Nobody’s seen in us what we see in each other,” Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, said on the podcast. “And I think that’s what makes our love so special,” he added.

The couple first met in Las Vegas in 2015 and formed a solid friendship, which eventually transformed into a relationship, leading them to tie the knot in 2016. He recalled that his now wife was a high-end escort in Vegas when they met. Meanwhile, he was doing $500 shows and living in his white van with no keys to an apartment.

Around that time, he was also seeking custody of his now 16-year-old daughter Bailee as her mother battled with addiction. Moreover, he was welcoming his son Noah with another ex at the same time.

During the rapper’s appearance on the football Podcast Bussin' With The Boys, he recalled having a chat with his singer wife Bunnie XO, aka Alyssa DeFord, and explaining his complicated situation. To his surprise, she doubled down on the support and promised to help him win his daughter’s custody.

“She said, 'No matter what happens with us, I’m gonna help you get this little girl,'" Jason recalled, adding that it still makes him emotional. "I was like, 'Man, what character,'” he said about the Dumb Blonde Podcast host.

Although they won Bailee’s custody and raised her together, they did face ups and downs in their relationship including a brief breakup in 2018 and their reconciliation last year. Now, they are on the same page about life and setting new goals while rooting for each others’ achievements.

Jason, aka Jelly Roll, revealed that he wants to grow his family through IVF, focus on his weight loss and health journey, and be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026. "That’s my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations," he admitted on his wife’s podcast.