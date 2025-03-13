Days Of Our Lives March 12 Episode Recap: Joy Finally Gets Pregnancy Test Result; Find Out What Happened

In the Days of Our Lives March 12 episode, Joy entered the pub where Stephanie was working. Stephanie did not delay much to talk about Joy's potential pregnancy. she touched upon overhearing Sarah talking about the test. Then Joy told her that she had not yet revealed this information to Alex. But she said that the potential baby could be of Alex.

Meanwhile, the audience also saw a discussion unfold between Maggie and Sarah. They also talked about Alex working at Titan. Then Sarah got Joy’s pregnancy test results, but she handed that over to Maggie because an emergency occurred and she needed to look after that.

On the other hand, Alex, Philip, and Xander toast and celebrate all three of them at Titan. This is where both Philip and Xander reveal Alex about their plans to take over DiMera. Initially, Alex had doubts but then he joined them.

Then the audience saw Alex and Stephanie at home where she expressed being worried about Joy potentially carrying Alex’s baby. This seemingly shocked Alex, but as a good boyfriend, he made sure to tell his Sarah that he was committed to her, no matter what happened.

In the episode, when Leo worked on an article about DiMera, Javi suggested Leo utilize the information about EJ in order to put pressure on Belle to charge him. Further, Leo's financial difficulties are brought up and Javi then asked Leo to move in with him. Leo, who was initially hesitated over this proposal, later on agreed to try it out with him.

Later, Felicity revealed that Cat liked Chad at the Greenes’ house. Felicity expressed that both of them should be with one another. Both Chad and Cat got busy with planning for the fair. Felicity then candidly suggested that both of them should be a couple. It will surely be interesting to watch what occurs further in their dynamic.

Later Sarah entered the Kirakis house where Philip and Maggie were also present. Philip expressed his concerns about Stephanie and Alex, but Sarah made sure to tell him that they were going strong together.

Then Joy made her entry and revealed that she was not pregnant. This surely made everyone relieved. Later when the test results were checked, it was revealed that she was actually pregnant.