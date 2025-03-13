Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack Confess His Fears About Traci’s Engagement?

The upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Thursday, March 13, promises high-stakes drama as Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) opens up to Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters) about his concerns, while Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) find themselves trapped in a dangerous scheme.

Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) has recently announced her engagement, but Jack may not be entirely on board. As a protective brother, he might admit to Diane that something about Traci’s whirlwind romance with Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins) doesn’t sit right with him. Jack’s gut feeling could be justified, considering the mounting evidence that Alan may actually be his deranged twin, Martin Laurent (Christopher Cousins).

Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis believe their final hurdle is escaping the abandoned psychiatric clinic, but they are about to face an unexpected and deadly twist. Martin appears to be orchestrating their nightmare, and his latest deception will send them into panic mode. Could they accidentally trigger a countdown on an explosive device, or is there another sinister challenge awaiting them? One thing is certain—time is running out, and their lives are on the line.

Elsewhere, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) turns up the heat on Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), questioning his recent choices. Whether it’s about Adam’s professional life, personal life, or both, Victor isn’t convinced his son is making the right moves. While Victor has previously supported Adam’s reunion with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), he might worry about her lingering bond with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Will Adam be forced to choose between love and business, or does he have a plan to prove he’s in control?

With explosive revelations, life-or-death stakes, and intense confrontations, Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless is set to be a thriller. Stay tuned to see how these shocking twists unfold.