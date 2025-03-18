Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Joy’s Secret Destroy Stephanie and Alex’s Future?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, March 18, 2025: A Nightmare Becomes Reality as Lies Unravel.
Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with shocking revelations and intense confrontations. Stephanie Johnson faces her worst fears, Theresa Donovan finds herself under fire, and Joy Wesley wrestles with a life-changing decision. Here’s what’s coming up in Salem.
Stephanie wakes up in a panic after dreaming that a very pregnant Joy has come to ruin her relationship with Alex Kiriakis. Though Alex reassures her that Joy’s pregnancy test was negative, neither of them realizes that Joy has been lying. In reality, she is expecting Alex’s child, and the truth is bound to come out sooner or later.
As Joy contemplates her next move, Philip Kiriakis steps in with an unexpected suggestion. Could he arrange for her to be transferred to a distant Titan branch, keeping her far from Salem—and Alex? Meanwhile, Roman Brady and Kayla Johnson discuss Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson’s trip to visit Shane Donovan, where they’ll uncover a cryptic clue about John Black.
Theresa’s return to Salem isn’t met with open arms. She first runs into Xander Kiriakis, who is furious that she’s free after scheming to steal his birthright. Later, Alex confronts her as well, making it clear that her past actions haven’t been forgotten.
Despite the criticism, Theresa insists she’s embracing a fresh start. However, her plans may be derailed when Shane delivers devastating news that could change her life forever.
With hidden truths, growing tensions, and unexpected twists, Days of Our Lives is setting the stage for explosive drama. Will Joy reveal the truth about her pregnancy? Can Theresa truly turn her life around? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.