Did You Notice THIS Daredevil: Born Again Star's Cameo in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6? Here's How He Was Cast

Marvel fans might have noticed a major actor’s presence in season 2, episode 6 of The Last of Us. Tony Dalton, who Marvel Cinematic Universe fans might know as The Swordsman, made his way into the outing of the post-apocalyptic series. In case you might know, the actor was seen in a flashback sequence of The Last of Us.

Talking about the actors' casting, showrunner Neil Druckmann stated to Entertainment Weekly that Tony Dalton was his first choice to play the character of Javier Miller.

"I just loved his performance so much in Better Call Saul. I jokingly refer to him as the most charming, threatening man I've ever seen on television," he added of the cast.

Not only that, but after Dalton portrayed the character flawlessly, Druckman also cast him in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which happens to be the next original video game from the developers at Naughty Dog. Interestingly, Neil Druckmann serves this project as its president and head of creative.

Coming to The Last of Us, Tony Dalton was seen in a flashback from the year 1983. His character, Javier Miller, was of a local police officer who is also a violent father of Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Gabriel Luna’s Tommy.

A young Joel is seen to be sitting at a table when his father comes home, expecting a beating. Meanwhile, Tommy is shown to try to buy drugs but comes across an incident with the dealer.

Soon, Joel intervenes in the event, also beating the drug dealer while getting in trouble with the cops.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dalton was seen playing the mutant for the first time in Hawkeye and recently in the Charlie Cox-starring revival of the Hornhead series, Daredevil: Born Again.

