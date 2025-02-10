Donald Trump Takes a Dig at Taylor Swift After Singer Gets Booed at Super Bowl 2025, Says MAGA Is Unforgiving

Donald Trump celebrated as Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl! The current President of the United States took a day off work to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 10. Meanwhile, the pop star was present at the Louisiana stadium to support her beau, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles secure a blowout victory against the Chiefs, but the Bad Blood singer was also booed by the crowd when her face appeared on the Jumbotron. It was a disappointing day for the NFL team and its supporters, and Trump couldn’t help but react to the events.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social .

Earlier, the POTUS took to social media to share a video of him and his daughter Ivanka , clapping while standing at the podium facing the football field. The post included another video capturing Swift’s reaction to the crowd booing her.

Despite being found liable for se*ual assault and defamation and convicted in a hush money trial, Trump was elected as President over presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who served as Vice President during Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Bejeweled hitmaker was among many celebrities who endorsed Harris’s win in the election. At the time, Trump took to social media to express his disapproval of the singer's endorsement, claiming, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

Ironically, before expressing his hatred for the Grammy winner, Trump had “accepted” an AI-generated endorsement in his favor that featured Swift. “She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” the POTUS said in an interview with Fox & Friends.