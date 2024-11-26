Throwback: Ellen DeGeneres Resurfaced 2016 Interview Of Sean Diddy Combs Has Left Netizens Confused

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault

Ellen DeGeneres’s 2016 resurfaced interview about Sean Diddy Combs has created a wave of disappointment amongst the fans. The comedian dropped in some remarks about the rapper, which has got the netizens questioning the context.

As for the video, the talk show host was seen celebrating Diddy Combs’ birthday while also giving him various nicknames. The interview was dropped on the internet amidst the ongoing legal cases on P. Daddy.

Alongside the post being shared on her X account, DeGeneres wrote a wish in the caption while using names such as Puff Daddy and Cuddle McSnugglestuff. The comedian ended her post by claiming, "You don't need to know why."

At the time the video was up on the internet, the fans believed it to be a joke; however, with the accusations against the rapper getting too serious, the comments from the audience questioned the connection between the two.

One of the netizens on the social media commented, "Ellen DeGeneres knows all too well about Diddy parties.” Another user shared, “What a strange thing to say.”

Meanwhile, in light of the celebrities being interrogated over their connections with P. Diddy, the netizens speculate that DeGeneres might also have attended the rapper’s parties.

Amidst the ongoing scrutiny of DeGeneres’ comments, another video resurfaced, where Khloe Kardashian admitted to attending one of Diddy’s parties, as she revealed in a clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She went on to admit that the majority of the guests at the venue were undressed.

Earlier, Ashton Kuchter spoke about Diddy Combs’ gatherings, claiming them to be “weird.” On the other hand, LeBron James went on to praise the rapper, stating, "Ain't no party like a Diddy party."

Sean Diddy James is currently at the New York facility, as he is waiting for the custody trials over the rapper being accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

