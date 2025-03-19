Ellen Pompeo Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ S*x Scene in Grey’s Anatomy And Why She Wanted Equal Pay: ‘In Your Worst Nightmare…’

Ellen Pompeo has surely managed to impress the audience with her acting skills and performance in Grey’s Anatomy. However, it was not easy for her, as she recently recalled the "tough" and "awkward" scene that she had to do once.

Making an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ellen Pompeo recalled the love scene between the character Meredith and George O’Malley back in Season 2 of Grey’s Anatomy.

For those unversed, it was T.R. Knight who played the role of O’Malley in the series. Calling Knight her 'good friend', Ellen Pompeo stated, “We had to do a love scene and we were both crying.” Further stating her words, the actress from Catch Me If You Can added that the scene “was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that, I didn’t want to do it.”

Ellen also mentioned that when the scene was filmed it was terrible and even the network didn't like it, noticing too much “thrusting.”

“In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that shit… I’ve never watched that scene,” she continued.

During her time on the podcast, Pompeo also added that she has never watched the scene in question, and does not even know how it was shot or edited.

Further, detailing the sequence, the Good American Family actress also mentioned that her eyes were full of tears during the whole scene, stating that the sequence had a lot of stuff that she didn't want to do.

On the podcast, Ellen Pompeo also detailed how she went to Shonda Rhimes to let her know she wanted more money because she trusted her.

The highly acclaimed actress mentioned that her team had shown her the statistics of the show, which was doing well and as she had given her voice and was dedicated to her work, she wanted a raise.