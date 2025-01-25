Euphoria Star Storm Reid Speaks Up on Her Exit From the HBO Series Before Season Three: 'I'll Miss Them'

Storm Reid, who memorably played Zendaya’s onscreen sister so far in the hit HBO series Euphoria, won’t be returning for its third season. Speaking to TMZ, the actress admitted that she will miss the cast and crew but is “excited” to see what the future has in store for her.

Reid reflected on working with the team and having the “amazing” experience she’ll forever be indebted to. “I’ll miss them. I’ll miss hanging out with them,” she said. Simultaneously, she expressed her excitement about watching the highly anticipated new season as an audience.

Reid’s character, Gia, had been a pillar of support and a moral compass to her older sister, Rue (Zendaya), who struggled with substance abuse. Now, Gia, who has been in the toxic environment of her home for years, will get to step out into the world after graduating from USC. Reid admitted that her character has “got stuff going on,” which would probably be irrelevant to Rue’s story.

Another major reason why Reid couldn’t be part of the next season was her scheduling conflicts. The young actress revealed that she has several projects and schedules in the lineup, which made it impossible for her to carve out time for Euphoria. “Schedules just can’t align sometimes,” she added.

Advertisement

The Last Of Us actress acknowledged that the third season of the hit drama has been long-awaited, more so by the fans, which makes her eager to watch the final product come together. The Emmy-winning show released its second season in February 2022, and despite the long wait, Reid believes that people would be interested to know what happens.

“Euphoria is always going to be a cultural phenomenon whether you like it or not,” she said. The actress believes that viewers will tune in to watch the fates of their favorite or less favorite characters unfold.