‘Every Single Holiday Is A New Adventure’: Meghan Markle Reflects On Celebrating Christmas Traditions With Her Kids

Meghan Markle is excited to celebrate Christmas with her husband and kids. Like the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their festive days in California, along with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In her talks with Marie Claire, Markle revealed about her holiday traditions and how she would want her kids to continue the rituals too. The Suits actress shared that she cannot wait to create new memories with her family and loved ones.

For the couple of years, the Sussexs’ have not been invited for the annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham estate by the royal family members, and hence, Prince Harry has been spending his festive days in the States, alongside his wife and kids.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Christmas tradition, Markle revealed that one of the favorite things of her family is to “put out carrots for the reindeers.” She went on to add, “At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

Markle further claimed that it was important for her kids to experience the “magic” of the festivals. She revealed, “Every single holiday is a new adventure.” Moreover, the actress continued to say that the traditions, like “great recipes end up connecting to a formative memory.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet took the space on the holiday card for the first time since 2021. While the faces of the kids were not visible, the siblings were seen running towards their parents, showing their backs.

Previously, Archie and Lilibet made an appearance in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which was released in December 2022.

