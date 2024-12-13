Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "No Longer Taken Seriously" After a Series of Missteps
Royal experts claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are losing relevance in Hollywood following poorly received projects and mounting controversies.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s aspirations for a 2024 career revival appear to be faltering. Despite plans for new projects, business ventures, and philanthropic initiatives, their efforts have been overshadowed by lukewarm receptions and ongoing controversies. According to royal experts, the couple’s diminishing relevance poses significant challenges to their Hollywood ambitions.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has criticized the Sussexes for alienating their audience by distancing themselves from the royal family. Speaking on her podcast Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered and in an interview with Talk TV, she remarked, “They’ve made so many wrong moves that I don’t think they’re taken seriously anymore.” Schofield specifically highlighted the couple’s Netflix project, Polo, as a major misstep.
Initially marketed as Prince Harry’s brainchild, Polo premiered on December 8 to underwhelming reviews. Critics, including Schofield, noted Harry’s limited screen presence and were surprised to see Meghan Markle’s name in the credits. The lackluster response has led experts to speculate that the series could jeopardize the couple’s partnership with Netflix.
Brand expert Nick Ede echoed these concerns, calling Polo the potential “nail in the coffin” for their Netflix deal. With stiff competition from fresh holiday releases, the series has struggled to capture attention, adding to the Sussexes’ challenges in maintaining their Hollywood credibility.
Despite the setbacks, Meghan Markle’s upcoming culinary show offers a glimmer of hope for the couple’s Hollywood trajectory. Positioned as a return to her lifestyle roots, the show could reignite interest in the Sussexes and provide the boost their brand desperately needs. However, with mounting scrutiny, their ability to stage a successful comeback remains uncertain.
Meghan Markle Wows In Pink At Friend's Baby Shower Amid Persisting Chatter About Personal and Professional Life; See Picture HERE