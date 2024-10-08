Everything to Know About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Relationship Timeline



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, two of Hollywood’s brightest stars, have created a relationship that fans around the world admire. Their love story is filled with lightheartedness, mutual support, and, most importantly, family. Having first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, the duo quickly developed a friendship, which blossomed into a romance that has since led to marriage and four children. Over the years, they have become known for their playful public banter, successful careers, and commitment to family life. Let's take a journey through the key milestones of their relationship.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Relationship Timeline

2010: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Meet on the Set of Green Lantern

The story of Blake and Ryan’s relationship began when they met while co-starring in the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern. At the time, both were in other relationships, and their bond initially formed as a close friendship. Their chemistry on set was evident, though the duo wouldn’t start dating until later.

October 2011: Blake and Ryan Spark Dating Rumors

Rumors of a romance between Blake and Ryan first surfaced in October 2011. By this time, both were single, and they were spotted spending more time together, including cozying up at various events. Their connection was undeniable, and fans began speculating that they were more than just friends.

September 9, 2012: Blake and Ryan Get Married

Just a year later, Blake and Ryan surprised everyone by tying the knot in a secret ceremony in South Carolina. The wedding was intimate, and they managed to keep the details private, which reflected their approach to their personal lives. Despite their status as A-list celebrities, Blake and Ryan have often preferred to keep the most special parts of their relationship away from the public eye.

Advertisement

December 16, 2014: The Couple Welcomes Their First Child

Blake and Ryan welcomed their first child, a daughter named James, in December 2014. The proud parents were over the moon about their new addition, and it marked the beginning of their journey into family life. Blake has since shared how becoming a mother has helped her grow both personally and professionally, boosting her confidence and comfort in her own skin.

September 2016: Their Second Daughter Arrives

In September 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, Inez. This time, the world got a glimpse of Blake’s growing baby bump during the press tour for her film The Shallows and at the Cannes Film Festival. Ryan, too, couldn't contain his excitement, often sharing sweet anecdotes about fatherhood.

October 2019: Blake and Ryan Welcome Their Third Child

Blake and Ryan became a family of five when they welcomed their third daughter in October 2019. By then, their dynamic as a couple had become one of Hollywood’s favorites, thanks to their humorous interactions on social media and Ryan’s heartfelt public tributes to Blake. For instance, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016, Ryan praised his wife as "everything to me," emphasizing how she made his life better in every way.

Advertisement

May 2, 2022: Attending the Met Gala Together

The duo attended the 2022 Met Gala, where Blake made a show-stopping appearance. As co-chairs of the event, the couple turned heads with their Old Hollywood glamour, proving that, even after more than a decade together, they still know how to make a statement on the red carpet.

September 15, 2022: Blake Announces She’s Expecting Their Fourth Child

In September 2022, Blake revealed that she and Ryan were expecting their fourth child. She debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. True to form, Blake and Ryan kept much of the details surrounding the pregnancy private but shared their joy with their closest friends and family.

February 12, 2023: Blake and Ryan Welcome Their Fourth Child

In February 2023, Blake and Ryan announced that they had become a family of six. The news came via a playful Instagram post from Blake, where she shared photos without her baby bump and cheekily hinted at the new arrival. The couple, now parents to four children, continued to focus on family life while balancing their successful careers.

Advertisement

July 26, 2024: Blake Makes a Special Cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Blake made headlines in July 2024 with a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, a film in which Ryan reprised his role as the beloved antihero. Fans were thrilled to see the couple share the screen again, albeit briefly, marking yet another fun chapter in their relationship.

August 6, 2024: The Couple Attends the It Ends With Us Premiere Together

In August 2024, Blake and Ryan walked the red carpet together once again, this time for the premiere of It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The couple’s chemistry was as strong as ever, reminding fans of why they are one of Hollywood’s most adored duos.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have built a life filled with love, laughter, and mutual respect. Through their successful careers, four beautiful children, and a relationship grounded in friendship, they continue to show the world that even under the brightest of spotlights, a deep and lasting bond can thrive. Whether it’s their humorous social media banter or heartfelt tributes to one another, Blake and Ryan have captured the hearts of fans who eagerly look forward to watching the next chapter of their journey unfold.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Embraces Being Called A Crown Straightener As The Ultimate Compliment; DEETS