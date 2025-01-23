Everything We Know About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Alleged ‘Divorce’ Book Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t split even if they want to, according to insider sources. Page Six reported that because the royal couple’s “value is in being a couple,” divorcing is not on the books, at least in regards to their public image and careers.

A Vanity Fair cover story published last week claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s team held conversations with an unnamed publishing house about a potential post-divorce book. However, a source close to the couple told the outlet, “Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together” and can’t split even if they want to.

The source then added that it is unlikely to happen, given that they are “obsessed” with each other. “They are just two narcissists,” the source added. Another source close to the pair claimed that they had never heard about divorce and potential book publications related to it.

However, the source weighed in on the original $20 million Penguin Random House deal the couple signed in 2021. The source claimed that the deal, which originally included books related to “leadership” and “wellness,” was allegedly dissolved after Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir, Spare.

“They are worth more together,” the insider added. It further claimed that all their current business deals, including the Random House and Netflix deal, involve both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It contended that Netflix said yes to everything as they wanted the streaming rights to the docu-series Harry & Meghan.

“So they said, ‘Ok, we’ll take the ‘Polo’ show,’ and let’s see what happens with Meghan’s lifestyle show,” the insider claimed. The Vanity Fair cover story alleged that the Suits alum’s so-called divorce book was meant to be the aftermath of the split with Harry rather than her former husband, Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2014.

The outlet further clarified that the discussion did not imply trouble in Harry and Meghan’s marital bliss but was only meant to see if the publisher would “theoretically be interested” should the divorce ever take place in the future.