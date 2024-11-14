Fact Check: Did Rihanna Announce To Release A Song If Kamala Harris Won? Here's The Truth

In November 2024, a rumor spread across social media claiming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning artist, would release new music if Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, this claim is false. Let’s break down the facts and examine what actually happened.

The rumor began with a post on X (formerly Twitter), which stated that Rihanna had promised to drop a new song if Kamala Harris won the presidency.

The message allegedly quoted Rihanna saying, "If Kamala wins, I'll drop a song. Just do what y'all gotta do in order to make that happen." The post quickly gained attention, with fans eagerly speculating about the potential new release.

One user responded critically to the claim, saying, "Is there no end to their narcissism?" Another user seemed to almost believe the rumor but then said, "I almost fell for it. You f***er," showing how quickly some fans could be misled. In response to these reactions, the original poster explained, "We have to secure the win somehow," implying that the message was a joke.

The post in question was shared by @headnavy, a fan account dedicated to Rihanna and her most loyal followers, known as the "Rihanna Navy."

While the name of the account might have led some to believe the post was official, it was, in fact, a playful joke among fans. The account later clarified the nature of the post, confirming it was not a serious announcement but rather a humorous take on the election season.

This clarification was made in multiple follow-up posts within the thread, where @headnavy openly admitted the message was meant for fun and not to be taken as an actual statement from Rihanna herself. No credible news sources or outlets reported that Rihanna had made any such promise to release a song based on the election results.

While Rihanna did not make any official announcement about new music tied to the 2024 election, she did stay active on social media regarding the same.

Rihanna, a citizen of Barbados, is not eligible to vote in the United States, but she has used her platform to encourage others to participate in the voting process.

On November 4, 2024, Rihanna posted an Instagram Reel with a humorous twist on the election. The video featured a playful caption: "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport," followed by a caption that read, "When protecting p****** and firing p****** can happen all in one vote."

Although Rihanna interacted with her followers in the comments of this post, she was mostly responding to trolls rather than making any major statements about music.

The video had no mention of any new songs or music releases. Instead, it focused on encouraging fans to exercise their right to vote, a cause Rihanna has been vocal about in the past.

