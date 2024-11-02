Freakier Friday Star Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Reason Behind Her Decision To Produce More Films; Find Out

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking the next step in her career. The actress is looking forward to producing some powerful films in the industry while also starring in movies, including the sequel to her hit film, Freakier Friday, alongside Lindsay Lohan.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning star revealed the reason behind making the decision to get on to the seat of a producer. While discussing her work as a producer on the upcoming documentary about Susan Powter, Lee Curtis shared her stand in Hollywood, considering her age.

While talking to the media portal, the actress was asked why she did not advocate to play the lead role in the documentary and instead chose to fund the film, to which Lee Curtis revealed, "I only stepped into my own power as a producer when I realized I was going to die soon.

When I turned 60, it was a real turning point where I realized all of the things I'd been holding in my head, heart, mind, soul, spirit, and life force were going to die with me if I didn't bring them out into the universe.”

She went on to add, "That was my moment of truth, and that's when I went to Jason Blum and said, 'I want a production company.' It has yielded quite well for all of us."

Meanwhile, the actress shared in one of the previous interviews that she would have loved to play the role of Powter if it was scripted in the 90s during the peak of the fitness icon’s career.

She revealed to the entertainment portal, “I was thinking about it back in the day. I wasn't thinking about it today because I didn't know where Susan Powter was.”

She continued to say, “When she was in her ascendancy, I would've absolutely been the person you would've hired. I looked cute in a leotard; I had short hair. I would've cut it shorter; I'm brazen and bold, maybe a little annoying, maybe a little loud."

On the other hand, the actress will reprise the role of Tess Coleman in the upcoming Disney film, Freakier Friday. The movie is set to hit theaters in 2025. Further details will be rolled out by the makers soon.

