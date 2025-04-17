General Hospital April 16 Episode Recap: Curtis and Jordon Turn Against Drew’s Move Over Esplanade; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital brings in more drama for the audience as Drew is on the road to plan big. In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed that Laura came up with the idea of voting over the Esplanade project’s plot, to which Sonny heavily disagreed.

Now, Drew is trying to get everyone under his sleeve, preparing himself for the worst-case scenario. He has been looking forward to the future with Willow, and amid the ongoing tensions and suspicions, Drew has conjured the paperwork.

Advertisement

He has named himself to be the guardian of Amelia and Wiley if something is to happen to Willow. The latter has been named the guardian of Scout if something is to happen to him. As he thinks that he would get away with the move, Willow too looks ready to sign the papers.

On the other hand, Curtis and Jordon have been curbing every move of Drew. The duo are suddenly against the latter, turning their attention to Drew’s associates. Jordan plans on getting close to the crime warlord and working for them to get information about Sidwell. However, Curtis is suspicious of Jordon too, as he isn’t liking that she’s going after the associate.

On the other hand, Lucas is determined to go after Portia. He is suspicious of Brennan not being good enough for Carly. However, Lucas is missing a point with Marco, that he is Sidwell’s son. It would be interesting to watch if Lucas would ever go behind Marco or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Use Marco to Take Down Sidwell?