General Hospital Feb 13 Episode Recap: What is Nina’s Take on Ava and Sonny’s Custody Battle? Find Out

The latest episode of General Hospital brings new drama to the audience, who were eagerly waiting for Nina’s next move towards keeping her daughter Willow away from Drew. Amidst the confrontations and building up on new strategies, Nina gives advice to Sonny over his custody battle with Ava.

The viewers had been waiting for a moment of interaction between the two exes, and now that it has finally happened, the scenes leave you wanting more.

Nina’s advice to Sonny would have been different if she too had not been going through something similar. The former is not willing to let her daughter go with Drew, assuming that they are not the pair that would stick by each other for a long time.

Meanwhile, Cody has been apologizing throughout the episode. As and when he messes up, he uses the word sorry, especially in front of Sasha, for spreading the rumor about her child’s father. While Sasha is having an affair with Michael, she uses Jason to hide the truth and asks him to go along with the story woven by Cody.

While Cody might apologize to everyone, Jason doesn’t really care if he gets one, as the former punched the latter in the face. Moreover, he would also never say sorry to Drew.

It would be interesting to watch how Sasha would hide the secret of her baby daddy from others in the upcoming episodes.