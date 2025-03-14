General Hospital March 14 Episode Recap: Sonny Faces a Health Scare; Carly Has a Change of Heart

General Hospital's March 14 episode featured some major confessions, surprise reunions, and much more! The episode starts with Isaiah checking on Sonny’s health and warning him not to stress or it would worsen his issues. “I called a truce with my daughter’s mother, so that’s helped,” Sonny said.

Kristina and Rocco walked in and appeared worried. Although Sonny downplayed the situation, Kristina pressed to know the truth, leading him to admit he has heart issues. She suddenly realized why her father had agreed to joint custody of Avery.

Elsewhere, Charlotte reunites with her mother, Lulu. With threats looming over Charlotte, her father, Valentin, had orchestrated her return. He texted Rocco while pretending to be Charlotte, ensuring that someone would come looking for her and bring her back to Port Charles.

Jason and Anna ended up retrieving Charlotte and escorted her home safely. While Lulu was thrilled that her daughter was safe, she couldn’t help but feel disappointed that she couldn’t rescue her daughter. The mother and daughter have a teary and emotional reunion.

Elsewhere, a friendly Bingo play setting turns into a heated confrontation! Gloria set up a Brooklyn BINGO kit for herself, Lois, and Gio, but soon enough, Brook Lynn takes over Gio’s spot. She confronts Gloria for knowing details about her pregnancy.

“Are we just supposed to pretend that I didn't just find out that you have known about my baby all along with Dante?” she said. However, Gloria assured that she told no one about her pregnancy and even hinted at a secret regarding her baby.

Meanwhile, Carly visits Jack and has a change of heart. She admits to him that she made a mistake in pushing him away. The duo make-up, share a passionate kiss, and spend the night together, unaware that Valentin had been creepily lurking this whole time.

Curtis confides in Stella about Drew’s degrading reputation and how it might affect his newly minted congressman position. Meanwhile, Ava warns Portia that Drew’s long list of enemies will eventually take him down.