General Hospital March 20 Episode Recap: Brook Lynn Demands Answers From Lois; Jason Warns Brennan

The new episode of General Hospital featured a heated mother-daughter confrontation! Nothing has been going right in Brook Lynn’s life for the past few weeks. She’s been furious at her mother, Lois, for telling Gloria about the baby she gave up about 20 years ago.

She’s affected by Lulu discovering her secret and confronting her about it. Lastly, She has given her husband Chase some space to deal with the bombshell revelation – Dante is the father of the baby she abandoned.

Brook Lynn has been facing the fallout of her actions, with her loved ones slowly slipping away. In this episode, she demands more answers from her mother, such as the identity of her baby. “What else aren’t you telling me, Ma?” she screams.

Lois knows that Gio is Brook Lynn’s biological son with Dante, but she also knows that the revelation would wreck her marriage with Chase. Will Lois cave and spill the beans to her daughter or keep the secret hidden forever?

Elsewhere, Jason warned Brennan after everything that went down with Carly. To recap, Carly accidentally drank the poised champagne that was meant for Brennan. After almost coming back from death, Carly is recovering, but she has people to look out for her.

Her best friend Jason knows that Brennan has dangerous associations but at the same time, he helped save Carly’s life. So, Jason decided to go for a friendly but stern warning to Brennan, claiming he would do anything to protect his bestie.

Anna is set on investigating Carly’s polonium poisoning and has been pushing for answers. Will she press Brennan or have a confrontation with Valentin? Stay tuned for more updates!