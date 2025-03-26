General Hospital March 25 Episode Recap: Ned Schemes Against Drew; Carly and Jack Discuss Their Future

Drama and scheming unfold in the new thrilling episode of General Hospital! It seems that plotting against Drew has become Port Charles' new favorite hobby. After Portia and Nina, it's Ned who's planning and plotting his downfall.

He finally finds some dirt on the congressman, which is enough to destroy his life and stop him from misusing the Quatermaime name. Elsewhere, Tracy and Brook Lynn confront each other after a while.

Tracy has been preoccupied with family matters, especially her efforts to avoid relocating her parents' mausoleum firmly onto Q property. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn was busy dealing with the matter of her 20-year-old secret son.

Last, we saw her telling her husband, Chase, the truth about the baby she gave up for adoption years ago and that Dante was his biological father. It shocked him and left him to analyze how it would impact his bond with his friend and business partner, Dante.

Tracy immediately recognized that Brook Lynn had been dealing with something serious. She knows her granddaughter well enough to figure out something was wrong. But continuing her tough love approach, she grilled Brook Lynn with questions, pushing her to reveal the truth.

Will Brook Lynn spill the beans or wait until she has all the answers?

Meanwhile, Ava encountered Sonny in a vulnerable state, which she could easily use to her advantage. She found him withering with pain on the floor and struggling to reach his heart medications.

Ava could either be a bigger person and help Sonny get the pill, use the upper hand to further her agenda or leverage it for a favor. Lastly, we see Carly and Jack Brennan discussing their future after everything that went down.

Carly, who survived a serious polonium poisoning, is reminded of Jason's warning to stay away from Jack. What will she decide? Stay tuned for updates!