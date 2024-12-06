General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Jerome Face Justice for Her Actions?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, December 6, 2024: As Ava awaits her courtroom verdict, drama unfolds across Port Charles with major twists and emotional confrontations.
General Hospital spoilers for Friday, December 6, reveal high-stakes drama as Ava Jerome (Maura West) prepares to learn her courtroom fate. While Ava’s trial takes center stage, other Port Charles residents deal with personal dilemmas, surprising confrontations, and budding connections.
At Deception, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) gear up for a Home and Heart appearance aimed at boosting sales. Brook Lynn insists they “need to bring out the big guns,” while Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) struggles with feedback on her new accent. After ditching her Bensonhurst roots for a polished tone, Lois faces criticism from viewers accusing her of being ashamed of her heritage. Ultimately, Lois may decide to embrace her authentic self to connect with customers.
Meanwhile, at the gallery, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) continues making amends with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) after their earlier conflict. With sparks beginning to fly, Trina may see a deeper side of Kai that changes their dynamic.
At General Hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) takes steps to uncover the truth behind Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) tragic overdose. As Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) learns that Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) has been cleared in the autopsy report, he contemplates reaching out, but Lucas resists, setting firm boundaries.
Elsewhere, Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) overhears Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) discussing a “big mistake” and begins questioning her, while Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) pleads with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) to stay composed if the verdict doesn’t go as expected.
In court, Ava demands action from Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) as the jury reaches its decision. Kristina clings to Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) reassurance that Ava will face consequences, but courtroom surprises threaten to change everything.
With Ava Jerome’s verdict looming and tensions running high, General Hospital promises a day packed with twists and emotional revelations. From courtroom drama to personal breakthroughs, Port Charles is set for another unforgettable episode. Stay tuned!
