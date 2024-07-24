General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Return in a Body Bag?

On General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, July 24, tensions run high as Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) worries about Jason Morgan's (Steve Burton) fate, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) struggles with his father's news, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) delivers a stern warning to Ava Jerome (Maura West). Amid these dramatic events, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Blaze aka Allison "Allie" Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) face an unexpected challenge in their interview with Perez Hilton.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Kristina and Blaze experience last-minute jitters before their interview, but Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) reassures them of its success. However, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) watches the interview with concern, fearing for Blaze's career.

Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) seeks Nina's advice on campaign strategies for Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Their strategy session turns personal as Willow's guilt over a kiss with Drew resurfaces, prompting Nina to remind her to move on. Additionally, Nina warns Ava about her feud with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), suggesting Ava should be grateful if the worst outcome is Sonny taking sole custody of Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola).

Carly and Jason clash over Carly's desire to surrender to the FBI to prevent Jason from embarking on a dangerous mission. Carly predicts dire consequences if Jason proceeds, fearing he may never return or lose his bond with Danny and Jake Webber (Hudson West). Carly's primary fear is that Jason might come back in a body bag. This leads to a heated argument where Carly insists she won't let that happen.

Advertisement

Later, Jason visits Danny to apologize for a failed boating trip and inform him of a possible absence. Danny, left alone, reacts with anger, showcasing his frustration with the situation.

In another development, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is determined to stop John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and urges him to honor his deal with Jason. However, John is more interested in interrogating Anna, suspecting she aided Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) escape.

As the drama unfolds, Carly decides to take matters into her own hands, seeking out John Cates and urging him to arrest her, defying Jason's wishes. The next episodes promise heightened tensions and unexpected turns as the characters navigate their intertwined fates. Stay tuned for more gripping developments on General Hospital.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events