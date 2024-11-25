General Hospital Star Chad Duell to Exit the Show After 14 Years
After 14 years as Michael Corinthos, Chad Duell announces his departure from General Hospital, leaving fans wondering about his future on the show.
Chad Duell, known for his portrayal of Michael Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, has announced his departure after a 14-year run. The news, shared by the actor and confirmed by the show’s executive producer, has sparked speculation among fans about whether this is a temporary break or a permanent goodbye.
Duell extended his appreciation to the show’s loyal viewers, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives.” He ended his statement with optimism, calling his departure a “see you later” rather than a definitive farewell.
Executive producer Frank Valentini expressed his sadness over Duell’s departure, praising the actor’s talent and dedication. Valentini noted that there are no immediate plans to recast the role of Michael Corinthos, though he hinted that the door remains open for future developments. “I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year,” Valentini shared.
Duell joined the General Hospital cast in 2010, taking over the role of Michael Corinthos from Drew Garrett. Over his 14 years on the show, Duell became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and winning a Daytime Emmy in 2015.
Chad Duell’s departure marks the end of an era for General Hospital, but his message of “see you later” leaves hope for a potential return. As fans prepare to say goodbye to his portrayal of Michael Corinthos, speculation about what’s next for the character—and for Duell—continues to build. Stay tuned as the soap’s producers promise compelling storylines ahead.
