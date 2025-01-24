Grammys 2025: Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX Among Others Set to Perform This Year; Check Out Full List

The Grammy Awards announced the first round of performers at this year's 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, a star-studded lineup. Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims are confirmed to be performing.

In addition to performing, these artists have also been nominated for different categories of the prestigious Music Academy Awards. The second list of performers will be announced in the coming days. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement about the important changes at this year's ceremony.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year," he said, as reported by Deadline. It will show how music holds the power to uplift and bring people together in times of crisis, such as the Los Angeles wildfires.

Mason admitted that the board members of the Grammys are "thrilled" that so many artists are banding together to show support for music creators and others impacted by the recent wildfires.

The statement also mentioned that several events that "traditionally" make the Grammy Week have been canceled or reformatted to maximize the support towards those affected by the crisis in Los Angeles and the city at large. According to Variety, the event will also raise funds for major relief efforts following the devastating wildfires.

Grammys 2025 will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive time. Beyonce dominated this year's nominations with 11 nods for her country album Cowboy Carter. This nomination is a personal high for the single who last received 10 nods in 2009.

Some of the most prominent female pop stars dominate this year's major categories — record, song, and album of the year. In addition to Beyonce, artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter are nominated in major categories.