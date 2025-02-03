Grammys 2025: Netizens React to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track Winning Big: 'If You're Having a Bad Day...'

Kendrick Lamar won Song of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his smash diss track Not Like Us, which he made against fellow rapper Drake. Lamar famously roasted his Hip-Hop rival with lyrics poking fun at the Hotline Bling hitmaker’s alleged pedophilia and sexual misconduct allegations while criticizing his relationships and cultural impact.

Surprisingly, fans were thrilled by the Rapper’s big win and sang the famous lyrics from his song as he received the award. Meanwhile, internet fans took to social media to share their reactions and point out the embarrassment that Drake must have felt.

"If you're having a bad day, I promise you Drake is somewhere having the worst time of his life," one X user quipped. "The crowd screaming A Minor yo I'm weak," another said, referring to the lyric the crowd was chanting at the Grammys.

One user joked that the Canadian rapper must have strapped an explosive to his chest after watching the crowd sing A Minor at music's biggest award ceremony. While another quipped that it's best not to get involved in a rap battle with Lamar.

In addition to winning Song of the Year, the Money Tress singer won Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. "Drake can never show his face in public. SOTY is "not like us." Your colleague diss recorded won 5 Grammy awards," one X user wrote about Lamar's historic win.

Another netizen joked how she/he aspires to be as passionate of a hater as Lamar. As the rapper went onstage to accept the Record of the Year Award, his diss track Not Like Us played, and Taylor Swift was captured grooving to the song.

Netizens pointed out how Drake's previous diss tracks didn't age well whereas the pop star was dancing to Lamar's Grammy-winning song. Swift was also nominated at the 2025 Grammy Awards in all major categories but unfortunately lost to her competitors.

However, the Cruel Summer hitmaker did make an appearance on stage to present the award for Best Country Album to Beyoncé.