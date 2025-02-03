Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift Shares Her Seat With Cynthia Erivo During the Show; See the Sweet Moment

Taylor Swift found herself a ‘Wicked’ buddy at the 2025 Grammys! When host Trevor Noah announced that the Cruel Summer singer was present at the ceremony, the camera panned to show her sharing a seat with none other than Cynthia Erivo.

In a now-viral clip, the Wicked actress was seen swerving toward the crowd, looking for her table while Noah delivered his opening monologue. Swift, being the great friend she is, lent a helping hand and called a confused Erivo to sit with her. She held space while the actress adjusted herself on the same chair.

This was followed by the duo sharing a warm embrace. Also seated at the pop star’s table were her long-time friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, The Substance actress Margaret Qualley.

In another video shared by a fan on X, Swift was seen recreating the iconic “holding space” moment with Erivo. The Fortnight singer laughed as she grabbed the Oscar nominee’s finger to reenact the viral moment between Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande during the Wicked press tour.

“HELP?!? TAYLOR SWIFT JUST TRIED HOLDING SPACE FOR THE LYRICS OF ‘DEFYING GRAVITY’ WITH CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE #GRAMMYs,” the user captioned the post. “The duo we never knew we needed,” another user commented.

Erivo was present at music’s biggest night to perform as part of a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. She is also no stranger to the prestigious awards ceremony, having won a Grammy in 2017 in the Best Musical Theater Album category for her performance in The Color Purple.

As for Swift, she took the stage to present the award for Best Country Album to winner Beyoncé.

The singer was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Us, her duet with Gracie Abrams, which she lost to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With a Smile.

She was also nominated in several other categories, including Best Pop Vocal Performance, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. Unfortunately, the Maroon singer lost in all these categories to her competitors.