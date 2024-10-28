‘A Beautiful Culture’: Patrick Dempsey Opens Up About Working On Dexter Prequel Series: Deets Inside

Patrick Dempsey is thankful and excited to work on his upcoming thriller series. The actor from Made of Honor recently opened up about his time on Dexter: Original Sin.

It was during this time that Dempsey had opened up to PEOPLE, sharing some insights about his partnership with Pfizer and the American Cancer Society as they are putting forth a combined effort for their Change the Odds initiative.

Talking about the series where he will share the screen with co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Slater, the actor from Can't Buy Me Love stated that the filming is going great.

Stating further about the Dexter prequel series, Patrick Dempsey also added that the story is an ensemble, where everyone is carrying the workload equally while also taking some time off to have a work-life balance.

His remarks continued, "It's a wonderful, really safe, creative environment.”

Crediting the creator of the show, the Bridget Jones's Baby star mentioned, “Clyde Phillips, our creator, has created a beautiful culture for us to work in that's really collaborative."

Dempsey also offered his views on the tiring 2023 actors and writers strike, stating that he is grateful to be employed, just as other actors, while also pointing towards the movie business that still has not made its way back to where it was once before.

Advertisement

“I'm just really grateful to have a job, and I'm really enjoying it,” the Sweet Home Alabama star mentioned.

Dempsey further went on to add that he has been in the movie business for over 30 years and following the dual strikes, he has a new perspective on looking at it currently.

Dexter: Original Sin follows the grand success of the eight-season run of Dexter and its 2021 miniseries, Dexter: New Blood. The original series starred Michael C. Hall in the role of the titular serial killer alongside Jennifer Carpenter. The show ran from 2006 to 2013.

Original Sin will be a prequel that stars Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan. While the series will be set in 1991, it will show the life of the titular character as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer.”

While Dempsey will be seen playing the character of Miami Metro Homicide Captain Aaron Spencer, Sarah Michelle Gellar will play the role of Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter’s new boss at a forensics internship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Christian Slater will portray the character of Dexter’s father, Henry.

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on December 13.

ALSO READ: 10 Person Dexter Killed Who Didn't Follow Harry's Code In The Series