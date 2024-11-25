Has Marvel Rebranded Young Avengers Into Champions? Report

Marvel is truly bringing new twists and turns into it’s universe. Now that we are on this topic, the comic book outlet reported that the company has pivoted its focus from producing Young Avengers to Champions and that they will attempt to bring that to Disney+.

According to the aforementioned publication, Daniel Richtman reported that the reason for this rebrand is that multiple actors are not “young” anymore. In the comic book, the Young Avengers are all in their teenage years.

The showrunner hunt has started and the primary reason we are getting a film instead of a TV show is supposedly because of the box office underperformance of The Marvels in 2023, this seemingly made them come to the conclusion that it is not necessary that the streaming audience would follow those characters into the theaters if they do not have a solid and good reason to do so, per the outlet’s article.

The Marvels featured actors including Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Tessa Thompson, Park, Seo-Joon, Teyonah Parris, Samuel Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Hailee Steinfeld, Leila Farzad and many more.

The publication’s article mentioned that Bob Iger, who is Disney’s CEO previously talked about why it is essential to protect of Avengers brand, and a spin-off (Young Avengers) not performing well would put the main event films in danger.

As far as the other projects in this universe go, the second season of Hawkeye is reportedly expected to start its shooting next fall, for a release in 2026/2027.

Apart from that, another highly anticipated venture, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. The movie has high expectations from the audience. It consists of a stellar cast that includes Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, Giancarlo Esposito, and many more. In this film, we will seemingly get to witness the fury of Red Hulk, portrayed by none other than Ford.

