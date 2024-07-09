Cara Delevingne failed to recognize another celebrity, leaving her girlfriend shocked. Yes, you read that right! In an interview, the model and actress revealed that Leah Mason, her girlfriend of more than two years, was taken aback when they met Bruce Springsteen at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2022, Delevingne was clueless about who he was.

Cara Delevingne reveals her surprising reaction to meeting Bruce Springsteen

According to People, Mason and Delevingne were at the backstage when they "took a photo with this guy." Afterwards, Cara Delevingne recalls asking Mason, "Who was that?". That guy turned out to be the singer of Born to Run, who performed during Paul McCartney's main stage performance at the festival that year.

Cara Delevingne says she had no idea who Bruce Springsteen was

Delevingne revealed, "She was like, 'What? That was Bruce Springsteen!' I had no idea what he looked like. She thinks that’s blasphemy." The model further added that she and her girlfriend have extremely different musical tastes. Delevingne said, "Leah enjoys classic rock like Fleetwood Mac, but I like R&B and classic hip-hop like the Notorious B.I.G."

Cara Delevingne and Leah Mason

The couple still enjoys going to concerts together despite their different musical tastes, and they have plans to see Girls Aloud, Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Robbie Williams, and Stevie Nicks soon.

In an interview with Vogue from March 2023, Delevingne revealed that she and Mason had initially met when attending an English boarding school, but had since lost touch. Twelve years later, they met again at an Alanis Morissette concert.

Who is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Frederick, an American rock musician Joseph Springsteen is a guitarist, composer, and singer. Throughout a six-decade career, Springsteen has recorded 21 studio albums, the majority of which have featured the E Street Band as his backup band.

Springsteen is credited with founding the genre of "heartland rock," which blends mainstream rock with lyrically beautiful and socially conscious lyrics that tell stories mostly about the lives of Americans in the working class. He is recognized for his vivid lyrics and energetic live performances, which sometimes go up to four hours.

