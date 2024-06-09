'I Was Really Intrigued': Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals Savoring Paris Role Took Her Back To Haley's Early One Tree Hill Days

Bethany Joy Lenz stars in the Hallmark Channel movie Savoring Paris, portraying Ella, a burnt-out executive who quits her job to move to the City of Love. She learns to embrace life and discover her true desires, free from the pressures of societal norms.

Even in the most romantic city on Earth, Lenz‘s mind is still back in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. The Savoring Paris star explained how her new Hallmark Movie took her “outside of my comfort zone” and back to her breakout role on the aughts teen drama One Tree Hill.

Bethany Joy Lenz talks about how Savoring Paris took her back to One Tree Hill days

“When I got to read the script, I was really intrigued by playing a character who kind of reminded me of who Haley was from One Tree Hill, like all those years ago,” Lenz told TV Insider.

She continued, “[Haley] evolved into a character who was much more confident and bold over the years. I just thought I haven’t done that since I was so young, in my early 20s. I usually get called to play more tough girl kind of roles, so I was excited by the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone of feeling like a natural leader and allow myself to sort of emotionally sit on the sidelines.”

Lenz noted that Ella, a woman who is not used to taking up much space, is excited to take on the role, as it allows her to be quiet, still, and observant, allowing her to be more in control in any situation.

Advertisement

"I took this opportunity not just as an actor, but as a human, to experience that. I’m a single mom. I have to step into a leadership role all the time and in so many rooms, so to be able to let myself just relax and let other people take charge for a while and see what it felt like to live in that skin, that was really cool," she added.

Ella’s journey throughout Savoring Paris includes the realization that “one size does not fit all” when it comes to how someone’s life has to play out. “Ella really tried for a long time to do the thing that everybody says is what you’re supposed to do,” Lenz explained.

Bethany further explained how she can relate to the character of Ella too. The actress continued, "I’ve done a lot of that in my life, and I loved being able to bring her to life and help her navigate and find something that actually does fit her."

Advertisement

During her time filming the movie in Paris, Lenz realized that she could (and should) step back at times. “I had this kind of core belief that if I don’t do it, nobody else will. If I don’t get it done, it won’t get done right,” she said.

Lenz expressed a desire to enhance her relationships with her daughter, partner, parents, and friends by intentionally creating space for others, a goal she has not yet achieved in her life, and the role really inspired her to want to intentionally do that more.

A brief about Savoring Paris

Hallmark's press release states that Savoring Paris was partially filmed in Paris, France, and also in Bulgaria, with Joie Botkin's film directed based on Victoria Brownlee's book Fromage À Trois.

In an interview with People, speaking about the movie, Lenz said it will always be 'special' to her because of what she learned from her character. The actress shared, "She’s the first woman I’ve played who is used to making space for everyone else, but taking up none of her own. I’ve usually felt like I need to fight for my space, so living in the skin of someone more demure was a unique experience.”

Advertisement

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are- Stanley Weber as Serge, Manon Azem as Clotilde Aubergel, Lucy Newman-Williams as Laury Weber, Florence Banks as Adele, Gergana Todorova as Julie, Vincent Molli as Yves, Nicolas Ullmann as Marcel, Mikaël Fitoussi as Busker, Sydney Sainte as Vivi, Nathan Cooper as Cole, and Anya Firestone as Anya.

The story of Savoring Paris follows the journey of Ella, who is tired of her unfulfilled life. She travels to Paris, the city renowned for romance and exquisite cuisine. Here, she meets Serge, a charming Frenchman who introduces her to the city’s hidden gems. Ella’s journey of self-discovery leads her to unexpected places, both geographically and emotionally.

Through love and laughter, she learns to embrace life’s unpredictable moments. The movie beautifully captures the essence of Paris, making viewers feel as though they are walking along its iconic streets. This romantic tale is not just about love, but also about finding oneself in the most unexpected ways.

ALSO READ: 'Found It Very Moving': Bridgerton Showrunner Shonda Rhimes Reveal She Cried After Watching Season 3 Finale