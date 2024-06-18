Inside Kate Middleton's Secretly Executed Trooping The Colour Parade Appearance Amid Her Cancer Treatment; Check Out

Kate Middleton’s return to the public eye was highly anticipated, and the Princess of Wales made sure to deliver what everyone was hoping for at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 15. She, however, did it while keeping it a top secret until the last moment.

The cancer-stricken future queen of England was keen to join her family at King Charles’ official birthday celebration, but there were only a handful of people kept in the loop. Kate, 42, reportedly personally called her father-in-law — who's also braving cancer — to tell him she’d be attending her first public event since Christmas last year, and he was nothing short of “delighted” hearing the good news, per Page Six.

In addition to personally informing the King, here's what else Kate Middleton did to maintain the secrecy of her partial return to royal duties.

A confidential photoshoot and contingency plans

Well aware that her appearance would cause a furor across the globe, Kate, per Page Six, quietly called upon royal photographer Matt Porteous for a private photo shoot at home last week. The photographer has previously been trusted by the Waleses to capture pictures at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, as well as the snap that became the family’s 2022 holiday card. He even caught Prince William, 41, and Kate on camera during their shark diving adventure in Belize.

The picture that Porteous took last week made the portrait that Kate shared on her official Instagram handle, confirming her attendance at the Trooping the Colour parade. In an extremely personal message issued alongside the latest picture that showcased Kate absorbing the lush greenery of the Windsor estate, the princess admitted that she has “good days and bad days” on her road to recovery, stressing that she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“Being connected to nature is something that continues to support her recovery,” a source told the aforementioned publication. “She enjoys spending personal time on the things that give her energy and positivity,” they added.

As for the contingency plans for Saturday, staff at both Buckingham and Kensington Palace worked together to ensure appropriate alternate options if Kate felt unwell or was unable to travel to the Horse Guards Parade or step on the balcony of the former palace for a customary royal family appearance.

Kate Middleton’s first public appearance in six months

June 15 marked Kate’s first public appearance since her Christmas outing with other members of the royal family in Sandringham. After a prolonged absence from public life, which spawned multiple vague and vile theories regarding her disappearance, Kate issued an Instagram video on March 22, announcing her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, at the time, stressed that her husband, the Prince of Wales, had been a colossally supportive figure for her in her testing times.

On Saturday, Kate, whose cancer treatment is still ongoing, managed to travel by carriage in the Glass Coach with her children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, before they reunited with Prince William on the balcony to see air force planes flying by.

Palace sources, per Page Six, however, were keen to note that although we may see Kate at a few upcoming appearances, it does not mean that she is back to work full-time.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” Kate said via Instagram on Saturday. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

