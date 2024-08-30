Is Predator: Badlands Currently In Production? Everything We Know About Movie

Yes, peeps, you heard it right. The Predator franchise has finally announced the production of Badlands. The sci-fi thriller is currently underway in New Zealand. Following the enormous success of the 2022 release of Prey, the official announcement of Badlands took place. The director of Prey, Dan Trachtenberg, is returning to work his magic on screen, extending the legacy of Predator.

Nothing much about the plot and cast has been revealed yet, but an insider with the production has spilled the tea about the synopsis of an upcoming thriller. The movie's synopsis is set in the future after the events of presumably the last Predator movie.

The synopsis reveals that two sisters set out on a mission. Their bond is tested when an unidentified danger makes their mission implausible. The sisters, Thia and Tessa, are identical but vary in interests. Thia is a laboratory scientist about to embark on a scientific adventure. She is smart and witty but can get panicked in adverse situations. Her love is the only science.

On the other hand, is Tessa, a military soldier, quick and practical. She knows everything, can do difficult missions, and doesn't know when to stop. Whatever comes her way, she isn't bothered by it and doesn't fear anything.

In recent times, Elle Fanning has been cast to play the lead in the movie. She might play the twin role in Badlands, fitting the age range. Again, not much has been known about the movie as of now. Since production has just started, the chances of the movie being released are around the summer of 2025.

Apart from this, Prey 2 is also given a green light. The actress who was seen playing the Native American girl Naru, Amber Midthunder, will reprise her role.

Talking about the last Predator movie that came out in 2018, it was seen that after the events of the alien invasion on Earth, the group of soldiers found more of these species that are hiding. They must take them down before they take over the earth. These creatures have prepared a much more advanced genetically modified species of their own to overpower humans.

