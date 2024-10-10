James Gunn Welcomes Kyle Chandler To The DCU As Star Of Lanterns; Deets

The DC Universe has officially found a new Green Lantern. James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, stated on Wednesday that actor Kyle Chandler, best known for his appearances in Friday Night Lights and Early Edition, has been cast as Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO live-action series Lanterns.

This news was first reported earlier this fall, amid reports that Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Ewan McGregor were also under consideration for the role.

Chandler will play Hal Jordan, one of DC Comics' most renowned characters, alongside Aaron Pierre, who has been cast as John Stewart, another major Green Lantern. Chandler's casting is likely to add a new perspective to the character, whom Ryan Reynolds previously played in the 2011 Green Lantern film.

"Welcome to the DCU, Kyle Chandler!" Gunn wrote in his social media post. "Now our Hal Jordan in Lanterns."

Hal Jordan, a character created by John Broome and Gil Kane, appeared in Showcase #22 in 1959. He is the second character to take up the Green Lantern mantle, following Alan Scott.

Hal is introduced as an aircraft test pilot whom a dying alien chooses to inherit a powerful ring with remarkable abilities. This ring enables Hal to create whatever he desires, as long as he has the willpower to control it.

Hal quickly becomes one of the Green Lantern Corps’ top members, a cosmic police force dedicated to protecting the universe. He also becomes a founding member of the Justice League of America and a frequent partner with Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in DC Comics.

Hal Jordan has faced immense challenges throughout his comic book history, including a period in the 1990s as the villain Parallax before returning to his duty as a Green Lantern.

Chandler's portrayal of Hal Jordan in Lanterns will be the character's newest live-action rendition, following past performances by Howard Murphy in the 1978 television special Legends of the Superheroes and Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 film. Hal Jordan has also been voiced by many actors in animated films, mostly Nathan Fillion and Jonah Hill.

Lanterns is expected to be a realistic, Earth-based detective story. The series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two Green Lanterns who work together to solve a dark mystery in America's heartland. The show will follow them as they uncover mysteries that may have far-reaching implications for both Earth and the Green Lantern Corps.

In addition to Chandler as Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre has been cast as John Stewart, one of DC's most recognized Black superheroes.

Stewart, who first appeared in the 1970s, is a former US Marine who becomes a Green Lantern after being chosen to join the Corps. The combination of Hal's experience and John's fresh viewpoint is likely to create a dynamic partnership in the series.

