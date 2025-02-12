Jay Leno Guest Stars in Tim Allen and Kat Dennings' Shifting Gears 3 Months After Fall Injury
Jay Leno reunites with Tim Allen on ABC's Shifting Gears after recovering from his injury. Read on to know the details.
Jay Leno will appear on Shifting Gears with his longtime pal Tim Allen, nearly three months after recovering from a fall.
ABC confirmed that Leno will guest-star as himself in the March 12 episode of the father-daughter comedy series. A preview of the episode shows Leno and Allen grinning ear to ear in front of a classic car.
Leno's return follows an accident in November that resulted in a broken wrist, a missing fingernail, and significant bruising as per Inside Edition. He later explained to TMZ that he fell down a very steep hill while going to a restaurant.
"To get to [the restaurant], I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’ I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye," Leno told TMZ.
Leno and Allen have previously worked together in Last Man Standing, where Leno was cast as a retired auto technician.
According to the official synopsis of the episode, "Riley (Kat Dennings) is horrified when she finds weed gummies in Carter’s (Maxwell Simkins) pocket, prompting surprising advice from Matt (Allen). Meanwhile, Eve inadvertently lands Gabriel (Seann William Scott) and Stitch (Daryl Mitchell) in hot water after asking them to donate to a charity auction."
Tim Allen who has also made an appearance in Jay Leno's Garage will reunite with his long-time friend on the March 12 episode of the comedy.
Shifting Gears airs on ABC and streams on Hulu.
Kat Dennings Reveals Manifesting Her Sitcom Comeback in Shifting Gears With Tim Allen: 'I Wished For It'