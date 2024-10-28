Jennifer Garner Rings In Halloween Season With Fun Clip 'Mom at a Haunted House'

On October 27, actress Jennifer Garner shared a delightful and humorous glimpse into her Halloween festivities on Instagram. The star, known for her roles in films like Deadpool vs. Wolverine, embraced the spooky season with a behind-the-scenes look at her family's visit to a haunted house. Garner's post, titled "Moms at a haunted house," captures the fun and chaos of motherhood during Halloween.

In the self-recorded clip, Garner shows her playful side as she explores the haunted house filled with ghouls and ghosts. The video begins with her entering a dimly lit space, where she immediately lets out a startled noise. As she encounters many spooky figures, she jokingly yells, "I see you!" at an apparent monster, laughing and backing away quickly.

During the experience, Jennifer Garner showed her unease with the haunted house's interactive elements. "I don't like when they pursue us," she said. "Don't pursue!" Garner also shared a moment of confusion when she asked one of her children, "Why are you saying I'm alright? I'm not alright."

As the haunted house adventure continued, Garner playfully shifted her attention to her children, bringing more laughter to the scene. At one point, she told the spooky inhabitants, "I'm not who you want; take my son!" Garner's son Samuel, 12, responded, "Mom, you're breaking my hand," revealing the amusing family dynamic amidst the spooky chaos.

Advertisement

The video wraps up with Garner asking performers to "stop looking at me" before shrieking at a sudden noise. She concludes that the haunted house experience was "very effective," further capturing the fun and fright of Halloween.

Earlier in October, she celebrated National Farmer’s Day with a series of lighthearted posts that included her riding a toy tractor with a chicken. In a funny moment, the chicken decided to fly up and land on her head, prompting Garner to say, "I don’t like this." She humorously added that she didn't "have that much love for chickens" before gagging for the camera.

Garner also embraced the fall season with a clip in honor of National Pumpkin Day on October 26. In the video, she lovingly cradled a small pumpkin while encouraging its growth with a lullaby. "You're doing a great job," she told the mini gourd.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's First Death Anniversary: When Friends Star Said He Wanted To Be Remembered As 'Someone Who Lived Well'