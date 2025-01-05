Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Reunite At Palm Springs Film Festival: 'She's A Beautiful Actor'

Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes reunited at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California on Saturday. The two stars, who worked together on the romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan in 2002, shared the stage as Fiennes presented Lopez with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award.

During his speech, Fiennes drew parallels between Jennifer Lopez and her Maid in Manhattan character, Marisa Ventura. “This maid, in fact, possessed extraordinary wings that unfolded, and off she flew,” Fiennes said. He said that in this life, in this story, she has already been flying with determination from an early age.

The Conclave actor praised Lopez’s multifaceted talent and strong spirit. “She has amazing skills. She’s an amazing dancer and singer. She’s a beautiful actor,” Fiennes said.

He also humorously referenced Lopez’s role in Hustlers, saying that she also has acquired some rather amazing pole-dancing skills for a certain movie.

Fiennes spoke about Lopez’s inspirational journey, stating, “It’s the spirit which moves us and lifts us. You are incredible. You’ve blazed an amazing trail. You keep blazing it. I think you’re a kind of goddess.”

Lopez was visibly moved by Fiennes’ words. On stage, she showed her appreciation for the tribute and their past collaboration.

She said that it was incredibly beautiful and further stated, “Ralph, it’s been so long. It’s so great to see you. Oh, God, thank you so much for doing this. You know how much I admire you and your work, and it was such a privilege to be able to work with you so many years ago.”

Lopez spoke on the red carpet about a possible Maid in Manhattan sequel. She stated that she knows nothing about a sequel. She also stated that she is aware that they have discussed creating a show, a Maid in Manhattan series, but she is unsure whether they will be in it.

