Jimmie Allen sexual assault case: Here’s 12 allegations leveled against the country star

Trigger Warning: This article contains sexual assault and violence in its description

Jimmie Allen initially gained fame on American Idol in 2011. Since then, he has produced singles including ‘Best Shot’ and ‘Make Me Want To’, which have been major hits. The songs gave Allen a pathway to being nominated for a Grammy in the ‘Best New Artist’ category, and he was the first black solo singer to win new male artist of the year at the Country Music Association awards in 2021. My Voice Is a Trumpet, a children's book, was also written by him. He recently served as a judge on the Reese Witherspoon-produced Apple TV+ music competition series My Kind of Country.

Although his many accomplishments, Jimmie Allen is facing allegations of sexual assault and various other hideous crimes.

Jimmie Allen lawsuit Pointers

The lawsuit accuses country singer Jimmie Allen of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and other offences, and Variety reported that it was a former day-to-day staffer who made several charges.

Jane Doe has filed a civil claim in Tennessee against the ‘Best Shot’ singer, stating that he subjected her to a "torrential cycle" of sexual assault while she was working as a day-to-day member of his professional team for a period of 18-month.

Jane Doe made charges against Allen of sexual violence, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and mental anguish. She also made charges against the singer’s former management business, Wide Open Music, of gross negligence, participation in a sex trafficking endeavour, and other offences.

12 allegations that have been filed in the Jimmie Allen lawsuit:

According to the plaintiff, Wide Open Music was aware of Allen's proclivity for inappropriate sexual behavior and assigned her to work directly with him in her first job out of college, a role that required her to travel and spend substantial time alone with him on a daily basis. Allen began grooming her, making sexually charged comments to her in public, and even on stage. This progressed to grabbing her physical part and forcing her without her consent into intercourse. She awoke at her hotel in March 2021, nude, in agony, and bleeding vaginally, with no memory of what had transpired after a supper business meeting. Allen, ‘she claims, pushed her to take the Plan B pill as soon as possible’. The plaintiff claimed the singer took her virginity without her consent and against her religious beliefs. She claimed he further whispered, informing her, "You're mine now." During a stop on Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Allen touched her in the green room and seemed excited by her fright. Allen coerced her into physical time in his garage before his Rose Parade performance in 2022. She nearly passed out on stage during Allen's performance on American Idol in February 2022 and was taken to the hospital, where physicians recorded her vaginal damage and advised her to "run" from whatever was torturing her. Allen groped her upper portion, forced himself against her, and used his fingers against her consent before and after his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in May 2021. He choked her while rapping her, causing her to "regularly" bleed, weep "uncontrollably," and vomit. Allen abused and harassed her "in plain sight" at professional engagements such as an iHeartRadio studio session, live concerts, the set of Family Feud, the Late Show With James Corden, and others—even while his family was there. His sexual assault during one of Luke Bryan's Crasha My Playa parties prompted her to look for a suicide prevention hotline number. He filmed many sexual sessions in order to coerce her into silence. Wide Open Music had dismissed another day-to-day employee for defending another female colleague against Allen's advances, and they suspended and then fired Jane Doe when she informed the firm about Allen's alleged abuse and severed connections with him

The source who reported this allegation

The information obtained above is sourced from Variety, which is based on interviews with Jane Doe and her friends and family, as well as dozens of text messages sent between various parties, including Allen and Jane Doe, during the time period in issue.

Variety also examined receipts, travel records, pictures, and other documents to confirm Jane Doe's whereabouts at the time of the incidents she reported.

Allen disputes Jane Doe's claims and tells Variety that he and Jane Doe had a "consensual" sexual connection for two years. He accuses her of later requesting money from him. Wide Open Music president Ash Bowers told Variety that when Wide Open Music ceased working with Allen after Jane Doe disclosed her account, the firm dissolved her job and "transitioned out of artist management completely."



