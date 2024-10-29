Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He Spoke To Christopher Nolan About The Dark Knight But Joker Role Didn't Happen Because Of THIS Reason

Joaquin Phoenix recently shared intriguing details about his early career and his connection to the iconic Joker character. In a recent interview on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, Phoenix revealed that he had once spoken with director Christopher Nolan about the possibility of playing the Joker in The Dark Knight. However, he explained that the role ultimately did not materialize for him, stating that he was not ready for it at the time.

During the podcast, Phoenix reflected on his conversations with Nolan, saying, “That didn’t... wasn’t going to happen for a number of reasons. I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things.”

He expressed a sense of introspection about his career at that point, questioning what might have been holding him back from taking on such a significant role. “Why am I not doing this project? What is stopping me from doing this?” he wondered aloud.

Phoenix acknowledged that it wasn’t entirely about his personal reservations. He felt that another actor would take on the role in a way that could not be imagined without the unique performance Heath Ledger delivered. Phoenix continued, “I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film.”

Reflecting on his meeting with Nolan, Phoenix admitted he struggled to recall the exact context. He stated, “I don’t know whether Christopher Nolan was coming to me saying, ‘You are definitely the person.’”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their discussion, Phoenix felt an instinctual hesitation. “My feeling was, I shouldn’t do this. But maybe he also was like, ‘You’re not the guy.’”

Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker in Nolan’s The Dark Knight remains one of the most celebrated performances of the character. Ledger’s role earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor following his tragic death in February 2008. For Phoenix, this legacy made the thought of stepping into the Joker’s shoes even more daunting.

After withdrawing from the public eye for a period, Phoenix made a remarkable return to cinema with his portrayal of the Joker in Joker (2019), directed by Todd Phillips.

Phoenix described this film as a big movie with a budget of around $55 million, which felt substantial compared to the smaller films he had been involved with during the 2010s. He mentioned that for Phillips, that budget was relatively small, reflecting the director's experience in the industry.

Phoenix said, “It’s really hard to turn that down,” referring to the opportunity to work on a larger-scale project. However, he admitted to feeling unsure about taking on such a high-profile role after years of working on smaller, independent films.

He had collaborated with acclaimed directors like Lynne Ramsay, Paul Thomas Anderson, and James Gray on projects that often had lower budgets and less commercial pressure.

Ultimately, Joker became a surprise hit, both commercially and critically. The film was famous for its darker take on the superhero genre and received significant recognition during awards season. Phoenix's performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, a recognition shared with Ledger, who won for his portrayal in The Dark Knight.

