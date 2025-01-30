Kate Middleton Makes a Heartfelt Visit to Children’s Hospice With Ties to Late Princess Diana; Here’s How

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Kate Middleton followed her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s footsteps as she visited the children’s hospice that the latter once had deep connections with. On Thursday, January 30, the Princess of Wales visited Tŷ Hafan, a charity that supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families to lead a normal life.

The hospice was built in Sully, South Wales, thanks to the former Princess of Wales’s donations and support. Now, Kate is continuing the legacy as the new patron of the charity, a title that was held by her father-in-law, King Charles, after Diana’s tragic passing in Paris in 1997.

Irfon Rees, the Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan — which translates to Haven House in Welsh — released a statement saying they were “deeply honored” that Kate joined the charity as a patron. “Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions, their families, staff, volunteers, and other supporters.”

Rees expressed that the charity supports a community of people who have to face the sad and bitter reality that their offspring have a short lifespan. Although the situation can’t be altered, providing support to the affected can make their lives more fulfilling.

Speaking about the Princess’s visit, Rees recalled feeling intensely moved watching her spend time with the children and their families. She also took part in a "stay and play" session, which allowed the kids to indulge in fun activities alongside their care.

Advertisement

Moreover, Kate was introduced to the bereaved families that the charity supports after the death of their little ones. This visit marked the Princess of Wales’s second solo royal engagement since completing her cancer treatment last year.

On January 14, she visited the Marsden Hospital, the same place where she was treated for nearly a year. Her emotional yet grand return to the hospital created a lot of buzz. On January 27, she joined her husband, Prince William, at the London commemoration of Holocaust victims and survivors.