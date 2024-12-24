Kate Middleton's Christmas Appearance: Everything We Know So Far Amid Her Cancer Battle

It seems that this year has been tough for Kate Middleton and the royal family as she was diagnosed with cancer. Now, seeing her appear during this year’s Christmas Day would be a big moment and she seemingly prepares to bid adieu to the difficult 12 months during which she suffered from the aforementioned illness, per The Mirror’s article.

As per the report, Middleton is expected to be seen with the rest of the royal family on their yearly Christmas walk for festive service at St. Magdalene’s church.

The fashion director at The Telegraph revealed to People magazine, “It’s going to be such a huge moment because the last time we saw her, before we knew anything about her health issues, was last Christmas, “ adding, “It’s almost going to be like a bookend moment on a very difficult time.”

Princess of Wales’ fans would truly be rejoiced after seeing her during the Chrismas Walk. Since the time, Middleton announced his battle with cancer. Many people had expressed their concerns over the same when the news was out.

Before that, netizens had noticed her absence and there were numerous speculations about her making rounds online, which were all cleared once she shared a social media clip, announcing the aforementioned diagnosis.

In September, the Princess of Wales released a wholesome video, in which she shared with the people that she has completed her chemotherapy and that she was looking ahead to “being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.”

Amid her cancer diagnosis, Middleton has made a few unforgettable appearances including Trooping of the Color, she also attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship and Festival of Remembrance.

