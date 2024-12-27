Khloé Kardashian Shares Why She and Her Kids Missed Their Family's Famous Christmas Eve Party; Here's What Happened

On December 26, Khloé Kardashian explained why she skipped her family’s Christmas Eve party, sharing that her daughter True was too sick with a 105-degree fever to attend.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about why she and her children couldn’t attend their famous family’s Christmas Eve celebrations. On Thursday, December 26, the Good American co-founder, 40, took to Instagram to explain that her 2-year-old son, Taum, and 6-year-old daughter, True, had both been sick over the past week, with the latter experiencing a “really scary” high fever during the holiday.

Sharing an update with her followers, Khloé wished everyone a Merry Christmas, noting that while the holiday “was a great one for sure, it was different.” She expressed disappointment over missing the Christmas Eve party, saying she missed being with her family.

Khloé revealed that her son had been sick the weekend before Christmas but was fortunately in good spirits by Christmas Eve. However, True was too unwell to enjoy the festivities. “True has had a 105-degree fever,” Khloé shared. “It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she’s just starting to feel better.”

Despite being sick, True still joined her family at Kris Jenner’s house, sleeping in another room while her mom prepared breakfast. Khloé shared that True wanted to embrace the Christmas spirit, even though she couldn’t fully participate in the celebrations.

Now that her children are feeling better, Khloé is making up for Christmas Day by organizing Santa toys, as they weren’t in the mood for the usual holiday activities earlier. Reflecting on the situation, she noted that when kids lose excitement over opening toys, it’s a clear sign they’re not feeling well.

In conclusion, Khloé expressed her relief that her children are now recovering. She also took the opportunity to extend belated Christmas greetings to her followers, explaining she couldn’t do so earlier.

