Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'on Ecstasy' During First Marriage to Damon Thomas Amid Nasty Kanye West Feud

Kim Kardashian reminisced about her previous marriages amid her feud with Kanye West. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star looked back at her first marriage when she eloped to Las Vegas with record producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

The couple split in 2004 and later, the SKIMS founder admitted to being “on ecstasy” when she tied the knot to him at 19. She also reflected on the dresses she wore during her wedding with Thomas and her second husband Kris Humphries.

Describing her “cute” first wedding dress she said, “I wore leather capris with a leather halter top with no back and big Prada wedges.” Moving on to the next ensemble that she wore while walking down the aisle for the second time.

The Kardashians star opted for a strapless Vera Wang ballgown during her wedding to the NFL star, who she was married to for 72 days. “I really wanted a princess vibe because I was like, when else will I ever do this?” she quipped poking fun at her multiple marriages.

She then tied the knot to rapper Kanye West in 2014 wearing an open-backed Givenchy gown. The third time wasn’t the charm for Kardashian as she divorced her third husband after six years of marriage. Throughout their courtship, they welcomed four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Although the episodes of the Hulu reality show are pre-recorded, the March 20 episode coincidentally dropped amid the former flames’ ongoing feud. West began his social media rant last week and dragged multiple celebs in the hateful, offensive, and all-caps tweets on X, including his ex-wife.

Advertisement

The rapper declared on going to “war” with Kardashian after she refused to “amend” their oldest daughter North’s trademark. The reality star is reportedly disturbed by her ex-husband’s social media meltdowns and worries about its long-term impact on their kids.